Lander’s Alexander gets his Pronghorn 21 minutes into the One Shot Hunt

Shooting for the Wyoming Team with Governor Mark Gordon and State Auditor Kristi Racines, Lander’s Wade Alexander made the first score on the opening of Antelope hunting season today.

Alexander downed his pronghorn just 21 minutes into the hunt for the first hunter to report in of the 30 hunters in the field. See the scoreboard above for the teams and hunters.

The victory banquet will be held at the Lander Community and Convention Center this evening after all the hunters have reported in.

This is the first year in the nearly 8 decades of the hunt where women were invited to participate. Seven women, including Riverton State Representative Ember Oakley and RHS graduate State Auditor Kristi Racines are among those women hunting today.