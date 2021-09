Warm, breezy today with low humidity. Red Flag Warnings in effect for noon to 8 PM today, and for Natrona and Johnson Counties today through Saturday 8 pm. Cold front Sunday will bring rain, mountain snow, gusty wind and much colder temperatures for Monday and Tuesday.

High temperatures today in the upper 70s to low 80s for the Wind River and Bighorn basins, the low 70s in Dubois.