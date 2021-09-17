Sink Hole Closes US 30/287 at Medicine Bow

US 30/287 between Medicine Bow and Bosler is open to local traffic only after a 4-ft sinkhole was discovered at early Thursday morning. A detour will be in place in Rock River for all traffic. The estimated reopening time is unknown. WYDOT is still investigating the sinkhole
Breaking News
-
There are numerous events occurring this weekend in Lander and across the county. It all started…
-
It's taken nearly eight decades, but the One Shot Hunt Club in Lander has finally opened…
-
The Central Wyoming Collge Rustler men's and women's soccer teams had a successful first home game…
-
The confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus continue to surge in Fremont, Hot Springs and Washakie…
-
US 30/287 between Medicine Bow and Bosler is open to local traffic only after a 4-ft…
-
Completion of the $6.89 million Lander concrete rehabilitation project/US287 project is near, and paving is scheduled…
-
Warm, breezy today with low humidity. Red Flag Warnings in effect for noon to 8 PM…
-
The Sand Creek Fire burning 13 miles west of Lander at the west end of the…
-
The Bureau of Land Management Lander Field Office partnered with the community for five volunteer trail…
-
Riverton, WY – Central Wyoming Regional Airport will engage in an emergency drill on Saturday, September 18,…