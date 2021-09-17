Breaking News

Sink Hole Closes US 30/287 at Medicine Bow

Article Updated: September 17, 2021
US 30/287 between Medicine Bow and Bosler is open to local traffic only after a 4-ft sinkhole was discovered at early Thursday morning. A detour will be in place in Rock River for all traffic. The estimated reopening time is unknown. WYDOT is still investigating the sinkhole

