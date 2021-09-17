Saturday is “Eventful” across the county: See what’s happening here

There are numerous events occurring this weekend in Lander and across the county. It all started with the annual One Shot Antelope Hunt Activities in Lander at Mid week and culminates with the actual hunt and victory banquet tomorrow night.

Here’s the listing of what’s happening:

• Sept. 15-18 One Shot Antelope Hunt, Lander – Teams arrived in Lander on Wednesday, the Past Shooters Banquet was last night, September 16, the public Blessing of the Bullets Banquet is tonight, September 17 and the hunt begins at daybreak tomorrow, Saturday, on the opening day of antelope season. The Victory Banquet is in the evening.

• Sept. 16 – Lander Young Professionals event, Lander City Park, 6 p.m. Outdoor games, drinks, fun. @landeryoungprofessionals

• Sept. 18 – Fremont County Fiber Arts Guild Fiber Fest, Fremont Center, Fairgrounds, Riverton, 9-3, Free, See and learn about knitting, crocheting, weaving, Fiber Art, using wool from Sheep, Alpaca, Llama, Angora Rabbit and Angora Goat. Livestock on display, kids area inside.

• Sept. 18 – Lander Valley Farmers Market Harvest Party, 9-11:30 at Lander City Park, 405 Fremont Street

• Sept.18 – Lander – First Annual Lander Pig Roast hosted by City of Lander and VFW Post 954, 1 p.m., live music, free, Lander City Park

• Sept. 18 – Hunting With Heroes, Lysite and raffle for 14.8 cu ft Freezer, See Brown Company in Riverton for tickets

• Sept. 18 – 2nd Annual Apple City Festival – 1-3 pm The Pioneer Museum in Lander will host this super fun event on the Museum’s grounds.