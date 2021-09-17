One Shot Hunt including Women hunters for first time in its history

It’s taken nearly eight decades, but the One Shot Hunt Club in Lander has finally opened the doors to women, and seven will participate in this year’s hunt tomorrow, Sept. 18.

Included as One Shot first time women hunters are State Auditor Kristi Racines, a Riverton High School graduate, and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow. Wyoming State Representative Ember Oakley and a Deputy County Attorney will be a local hunter. Also joining the women participating this year is Megan Degenfelder of Morningstar Partners.



Governor Mark Gordon said the Wyoming host team will include Racines and himself.

The event began on Wednesday with many activities, including a past shooters banquet, rifle sight-in in Sinks Canyon, the Blessing of the Bullets by elders of the Eastern Shoshone Tribe, the hunt itself, and the victory banquet Saturday night at the Lander Community and Convention Center.