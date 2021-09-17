Big uptick in COVID-19 Cases since Wednesday; Over 100 Delta Variant Cases in Fremont.

The confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus continue to surge in Fremont, Hot Springs and Washakie Counties. According to the Wyoming Department of Health, there are now 348 active cases in Fremont as of Thursday afternoon, 42 in Hot Springs and 39 in Washakie. In the last 14 days, Fremont has seen 637 confirmed cases, 124 in Hot Springs and 100 in Washakie.

The WDH also reported on its website Thursday that the highly contagious Delta Variant of the virus has resulted in 101 of the confirmed cases in Fremont, 43 in Hot Spring and three in Washakie.

Locally, Sage West Health Care in Lander now has 11 COVID-19 patients in Lander and two in Riverton for 13 in the county, there are two COVID-19 patients in Thermopolis and two in Worland. SageWest Lander has four patients in ICU and two on ventilators.

The Cheyenne Regional Medical Center today reports 37 COVID-19 patients with 45 in Casper with the two most hospitalized patients diagnosed with the virus. There are 17 COVID patients on ventilators in Cheyenne and nine in Casper.

The Wyoming numbers do not account for state residents who may be out of state for treatment.