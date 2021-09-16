Red Flag Warnings posted for today

A combination of low humidity and a gusty wind will bring critical fire weather to much of central and southern Wyoming this afternoon according to the National Weather Service Station at Central Wyoming Regional Airport in Riverton. Burning is strongly discouraged.
