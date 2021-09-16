Fire west of Lander still 30 percent contained

The Sand Creek Fire burning 13 miles west of Lander at the west end of the North Fork Canyon is now 30 percent contained. There is no change of the fire’s status since Wednesday. The fire is burning on Shoshone National Forest and Bureau of Land Management lands.

Thursday’s update indicated the fire is has burned 907 acres since its start on September 9th. The cause of the fire is under investigation. There are 175 firefighters involved in fighting the fire. See the specific crews in the graphic below.