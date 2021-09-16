Breaking News

Breezy, Cooler, Sunshine mixing with Clouds Thursday

Article Updated: September 16, 2021
Becoming breezy today and cooler in the north is this morning’s weather word from the National Weather Service Station at Central Wyoming Regional Airport in Riverton. Critical fire weather will exist this afternoon in central and southern Wyoming. Otherwise, remaining warm through Sunday, Much cooler Monday and Tuesday with mountain snow possible.

