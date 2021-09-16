BLM: Many improvements made to “Johnny Behind the Rocks” trails in 2021

The Bureau of Land Management Lander Field Office partnered with the community for five volunteer trail days in 2021 to improve trails at Johnny Behind the Rocks south of Lander.

One project brought together volunteers from Lander Cycling, Wind River Back Country Horsemen, the BLM and others from the community to complete the north leg of the Egyptian Time Machine Trail, which connects the Dry Well Road to the Red Ridge Trail.

Most recently, the BLM and Lander Cycling co-hosted an early National Public Lands Day event during the Jurassic Classic Mountain Bike Festival. Volunteers completed a re-route of a half-mile of trail on the southern terminus of the Red Ridge Trail. The new section of trail removes an unsustainable and steep section of trail that had begun to erode and develop a rut.

In addition to the volunteer workdays, construction has begun to complete the east loop of the Flowin’ Johnny Trail, a family-friendly, multiple-use beginner trail. The contracted work is possible through the BLM’s cooperative agreement with Wyoming Pathways, which leverages shared resources and interest to implement trail-based planning decisions across BLM-managed public lands.

“We couldn’t have gotten all this work done without our partners in the community, Wyoming Pathways and all the others who came out to make significant contributions to their public lands,” said Jared Oakleaf, BLM outdoor recreation planner.

The origins of this year’s improvements can be traced back to the BLM Master Trails Plan, completed in 2016 with substantial public input and the goal of providing diverse trail experiences for all non-motorized users.

To learn more about JBR visit blm.gov/visit/johnny-behind-rocks or contact Oakleaf at 307-332-8400 or joakleaf@blm.gov.