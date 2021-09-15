Missing person may be in NW Wyoming

MOOSE, WY— Grand Teton law enforcement rangers are working with the Investigative Services Branch of the National Park Service, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Teton County Sherriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department and other law enforcement agencies to investigate the disappearance of Gabby Petito. Petito was believed to have been in Grand Teton National Park at the time of her last contact with her family. Anyone with possible information on Gabby Petito’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324).
Breaking News
-
Fremont and Hot Springs Counties are sill in moderate drought, the same condition as last week,…
-
The global disruption produced by climate change will place further stress on the world’s freshwater supplies…
-
MOOSE, WY— Grand Teton law enforcement rangers are working with the Investigative Services Branch of the National…
-
The Sand Creek Fire burning 13 miles west of Lander at the west end of the…
-
The confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus continue to surge in Fremont, Hot Springs and Washakie…
-
The death toll attributed to the COVID-19 virus in Fremont County is now 102, an increase…
-
Governor Joins with Legislative Leaders to plan October Special Session to Fight Against Vaccine Mandates CHEYENNE,…
-
Much of the discussion at last night’s Riverton School Board Meeting concerned uniforms for cheerleaders and…
-
Kristi Marie Bell, 46 passed away Monday, September 13, 2021 at Morning Star Manor. Traditional Indian Services…
-
Gilbert Patrick Jarvis, 67 passed away Friday, September 10, 2021 in Boise, ID. Military Graveside services…