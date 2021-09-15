Missing person may be in NW Wyoming

MOOSE, WY— Grand Teton law enforcement rangers are working with the Investigative Services Branch of the National Park Service, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Teton County Sherriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department and other law enforcement agencies to investigate the disappearance of Gabby Petito. Petito was believed to have been in Grand Teton National Park at the time of her last contact with her family. Anyone with possible information on Gabby Petito’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324).