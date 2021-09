Kristi Marie Bell, 46 passed away Monday, September 13, 2021 at Morning Star Manor. Traditional Indian Services will be held Friday, September 17, 2021 at 10:00 am at the Wind River Park, Old Wind River Highway, Fort Washakie. Evening Services and Wake will be held Thursday, September 16, 2021 starting at 7:00 pm at the same location. Burial will be in the Chief Washakie Cemetery. Fort Washakie.

Covid precautions are mandated, masks and social distancing will be required.