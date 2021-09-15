Fremont County Deaths now over 100 from COVID-19; Two more in Hot Springs County

The death toll attributed to the COVID-19 virus in Fremont County is now 102, an increase of three deaths from Monday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

The latest to die from complications due to the virus are:

Fremont County:

• An adult Fremont County woman died in September. She was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

• Another adult Fremont County woman died in September. She was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

• An adult Fremont County man died in September. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

Hot Springs County:

• An older adult Hot Springs County woman died in September. She was hospitalized in another state and was not known to have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

• Another older adult Hot Springs County woman died in September. She had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

Since the start of the pandemic there has been 918 COVID-19 related deaths Statewide.