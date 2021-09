A former Fremont County Commissioner and Lander Funeral Home Director, Edwin Thomas “Butch” Hudson, died yesterday. Hudson, a gregarious figure in Lander’s history, was known for his booming singing voice and community involvement through the Rotary Club of Lander.

He was also enshrined in the Lander Education Foundation’s Hall of Fame.

The Funeral Service will be 11am, Monday, September 20, 2021 in the Lander Community Center. A full obituary is posted at Wyotoday.com.