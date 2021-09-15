COVID-19 Cases Surging Locally, 10 now hospitalized; Four in ICU; One on a Vent

The confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus continue to surge in Fremont, Hot Springs and Washakie Counties. According to the Wyoming Department of Health, there are now 302 active cases in Fremont, 32 in Hot Springs and 30 in Washakie. In the last 14 days, Fremont has seen 558 confirmed cases, 99 in Hot Springs and 49 in Washakie.

The WDH also reported on its website today that there are 1,036 probable cases in Fremont yet to be confirmed, six in Hot Springs and 27 in Washakie. The highly contagious Delta Variant of the virus has resulted in 76 of the confirmed cases in Fremont, 23 in Hot Spring and three in Washakie.

Statewide there are 2,731 active cases confirmed by the Wyoming Department of Health and 231 Covid patients in the states hospitals.

The Cheyenne Regional Medical Center today reports 46 COVID-19 patients with 44 in Casper with the two most hospitalized patients diagnosed with the virus.

The Wyoming numbers do not account for state residents who may be out of state for treatment.