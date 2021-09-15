Activity Uniforms and Bleachers, who would’ve thought…

Much of the discussion at last night’s Riverton School Board Meeting concerned uniforms for cheerleaders and the eventual replacement of the 40-year-old bleachers at the Riverton High School Gymnasium.

Cheerleader and band parent Summer Lumley said she was grateful that the district provides uniforms for the kids, on a revolving basis. She said this year’s cheerleading squad had increased to 27 girls from a previous high of 19, but only the tops of the cheer uniforms were being provided with students responsible for the bottom skirts. She also asked about a policy that prevents some students from fund raising for their own uniforms. Superintendent JoAnne Andre-Flanagan said that policy existed because the school district would own the uniforms that a student had purchased, and she said that was problematic. Same goes for the band uniforms, which are up for replacement this coming year.

As far as the bleachers are concerned, maintenance supervisor Ted May said Riverton’s large wooden bleachers are now the only one of its kind left in the in the nation of that size. He said the district can do some cosmetic approaches to make the stairs up the bleachers more visible to prevent falls, but he said a total replacement of the bleachers would cost in the neighborhood of $1.6 million and that cost goes up to over $2.6 million if the floor is replaced at the same time. Discussion then concerned putting some money aside, as is done for the turf football field, to be able to afford the replacement in about five years.

The current bleachers do not have hand rails for the three foot wide aisles which present a difficulty for some spectators to get to their seats. The bleachers, however, are inspected annually and are in compliance and safe, May said.