Rex Orlo Amos

Mr. Amos passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at his home in Riverton, Wyoming.

Rex was born on May 3, 1943, son of Orlo and Mary (Hendricks) Amos, in Fort Washakie, Wyoming. He attended Mill Creek School. He later worked for Pomeroy & Bechtel at South Pass and was a laborer while living in Idaho as well as 32 years in Seattle, Washington.

Rex enjoyed spending time playing his guitar and taking care of himself with daily exercise. He was known for his amazing storytelling and memory.

Mr. Amos was a baptized member of the Episcopal faith.

Survivors include his sister, Caroline Produit; brother, Greg Trosper; adopted dad, Steven Headley; nieces, Bernice Seminole, Melody Hendrickson, Lesa Trosper, Jamie Herman, Leslie Trosper, Chalice Trosper, Yolanda Seminole and Vicki Smolke; nephews, Virgil Amos, Raymond Produit, Jr., Robert Produit, Phillip Hendrickson, Jr., William Glenn Hendirckson, J.T. Trosper, Kyle Trosper; grandsons, Jason Ruis, Jim Sutter and Dennis Sutter; the families of Trosper, Groesbeck, Returns to War, Loneman, Amos, C’Hair, Piper, Lee, Fletcher, Augustine, Hendrickson and Yellowman; numerous other grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Mr. Amos was preceded in death by his parents, Orlo and Mary Amos; grandparents, Gabriel and Lucy Hendricks and Rex and Caroline Amos; brothers, William Glen Amos, Stanley Amos and Felix and Irma Groesbeck; sisters, Lily Amos, Margaret and Herman Ruis, Virginia Sutter; nephews and nieces,0 Reggie Ruis, William “Willy” Trosper, Kenneth “Butch” Trosper, Ronne Bell, Byron and Herschel Amos, Steven Trosper, Ronald Goggles, Jess and Leonard Amos, Charlie Loneman, Verna Loneman, June Yellowman, Elois , Yvonne Trosper, Aurelia K. Johnson, Geraldine Hendrickson, Holly Trosper, Yvonne Amos.

