John Douglas Moss, 33, passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Sage-West Hospital in Riverton, Wyoming. A wake will be held at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 1508 Elmwood Dr. at Beavercreek. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 1508 Elmwood Dr. with burial to follow at Friday Cemetery near Ethete.

John was born on August 23, 1988 to Wanda Cheryl Willow and Darrel Lyle Moss, Sr. in Riverton.

He loved the Raiders, laughing around with his friends and fixing his mom’s car. He was of the Catholic Faith and was proud to have attained his GED a few years ago.

Survivors include his companion, Sharon Behan; sister, Ivona Moss; brothers, Darrell Moss, Jr., Wendell Moss and Theodore Moss; children, August Behan, Leandra James, Joseph L. James, Jr., Jasmine James, Jesse James and Darrel Alfred JT Moss; brothers, Alfred Willow, Jr., Wolfe Willow, Naroy Willow, Dave Robertson, Reuben Quiver, LeGrande Willow, Charlie Willow, Terry Wilson, Jim Littleshield; sisters, Ivy Moss, Alicia Moss, Chryslynn Moss, Abby Moss, Tobi Moss, Loretta, Alana Whiteman, Alicia Willow, Tashina Track, Rita Lopez, Annie Willow, Cheryl Headley, Ivy Robertson, Kayla Hill, Tara and Valene Brown, Miken Oldman, Willow Manzanarez, Yvonne Willow, Alta and Sydney Willow; aunts, Sarah Littleshield, Grace Willow, Penny Robertson, Terry and Beverly Willow, Mavis and Alvera Willow, Rhonda Jefferson, Janelle Jefferson, Rhonda McCabe, Becky & Eliza Moss, Carol Friday, Velinda Friday and JoAnn Friday; Uncles, Ron Moss, Alfred Willow, Sr., Gary Sims, Acorn Jefferson, Cletus Weldon Moss, Jerry Shavehead, Howard Friday, Byron Friday; grandfather, Vincent Blake; grandmothers, Maxine Moss, Ursula Aragon, Susanna Oldman, Rosella Moss, and Anita Carrier; numerous nephews, nieces and grandchildren; special friends, Blaine Oldman, Harlen Whiteman, Mark Rhodes, Reuben Track, Ben Aragon, Steven Headley, Jr., Roland Iron, Jr., Byron Willow and Shaq Whiteman.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ernest Willow, Sr. and Lucille Willow, Weldon D. Moss, Kendall J. Moss, Sr and Ivora M. Antelope Yellowhair, Gladys Jefferson, Dorothy and Dave Jefferson, Tekawitha SunRhodes, Julia Brown, Eileen C’Bearing, Delores Moss; adopted father, LaWayne C. Tindall; uncles and aunts, Weldon Herman, David, Kendall, Wendel, Rafeal Moss, Alfred Friday, Kenneth Friday, Edwin Armour, Joe Joe Moss, Douglas N. Willow, Ernest Willow, Jr., David R. Moss, Deland Robertson, Sr., Kendall J. Moss, Jr., Weldon H. Moss and Rafeal Norse; cousins, Virgil Whiteman, Jr., Byron and Javan Willow, Mary Willow, Sonya Louise Willow, Shauna and Deland Dewey; nephew, Eli Moss.

