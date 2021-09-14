Jan 29, 1942 – Sep 13, 2021

Services have already been held for Howard Thomas Troyer, 79, who passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021 at the Help for Health Hospice Home in Riverton, Wyoming. Cremation has taken place.

Howard was born on January 29, 1942, son of Harvey and Verna (Coblentz) Troyer in Mazie, Oklahoma. As a child, Howard was raised Amish but around the age of twelve, his family converted to Mennonite and were fluent in Pennsylvania Dutch. He attended Goshen College in Goshen, Indiana.

Mr. Troyer began his career in carpentry before spending the next ten years spent working at the Grand Canyon. He then went on to spend the following twenty years as a facility maintenance engineer at a golf course in Napa Valley, CA, eventually retiring in 2004, making Riverton their home.

On October 30, 1981, Howard met his loving wife Sheila at the Grand Canyon in Arizona.

He was a member of the Lions Club and was an avid motorcyclist. He and Sheila were snowbirds, spending the winters in Arizona. He loved to play pickle ball and tennis as well as golf.

Survivors include his loving wife, Sheila Troyer of Riverton; sons, Gregory Troyer of Napa Valley, CA, Douglas (Kerry) Troyer of Glendale, AZ and Troy (Kristal) Eckley of Riverton, WY; daughter, Kristy Eckley (Kevin Neels) of Lander, Wy; 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; brothers, Lloyd (Melissa) Troyer, Harvey Troyer, Jr., Jerry Troyer, Glenn (Connie) Troyer and John (Donna) Troyer; sisters, Emma (Sam) Hershberger and Rachel (Ken) Chronister.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Mose (Connie) Troyer and Wilbur Troyer; sister, Irene (Dale) Love.

