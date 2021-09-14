Aug 28, 1938 – Sep 11, 2021

A Celebration of Life for Dorothy “Dot” Belle Oaks, 83, will be held summer of 2022. Mrs. Oaks passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at her home in Riverton, Wyoming surrounded by her loving family. Cremation has taken place.

Dorothy was born on August 28, 1938, daughter of A.C. and Louise (Ferrari) Bailey in Bayard, Nebraska. She grew up in Veteran, Wyoming, where she attended school.

On November 10, 1961, Dot married Jack E. Oaks in Gering, Nebraska. She worked as a secretary/bookkeeper for the family business, Jack’s Body and Fender Repair as well as Quality Motors, both in Rawlins, Wyoming.

Dorothy enjoyed fishing and hunting as well as bowling.

Survivors include her husband, Jack E. Oaks of Riverton, Wyoming; son, Brian (Janell) Oaks of Riverton, WY; daughter, Susan (Steve) Yount of Cheyenne, WY; sisters, Elva and Helen; 7 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Hazel and Marilyn.

