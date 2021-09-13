State of the University Address coming Wednesday

University of Wyoming President Ed Seidel will provide updates on key issues and initiatives and outline future plans during his “State of the University” address Wednesday, Sept. 15, at 3 p.m. in the Wyoming Union Ballroom.

Additionally, newly tenured and promoted faculty members will be recognized. And, leaders of the Faculty Senate, Staff Senate and Associated Students of UW will provide reports on accomplishments for the past year and goals for the future.

Members of the campus community and the public are invited to attend the event, which also will be available for live or recorded viewing at http://wyolinks.uwyo.edu/uwaddress/. Those attending in person are reminded of UW’s requirement for masks indoors when 6-foot distancing can’t be maintained.