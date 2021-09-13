Sheriff and Coroner to give Monthly Updates Tuesday

The Fremont County Commissioners meet in regular session tomorrow morning at 9 a.m. at the courthouse in Lander. Agenda items include the monthly updates from Sheriff Ryan Lee and Coroner Larry DeGraw. Planning Department Supervisor Steve Bauman will report on a potential change to rural addressing regulations and commissioners will consider to vacate a portion Darnall Road off of Burma Road.

Transportation Superintendent Billy Meeks will address the consultant selection results for the Country Acres Road Reconstruction Project while other topics include final completion of the Eight Mile Road transverse rumble strip project and the completion of the countywide highway striping project. A Box Culvert project on Paradise Valley Road will also come up for review.

The meeting is available via Zoom.

See the agenda below: