Breaking News

Sand Creek Fire forces closure of Moccasin Lake and Dickinson Park Roads

News
Article Updated: September 13, 2021
Comments Off on Sand Creek Fire forces closure of Moccasin Lake and Dickinson Park Roads
A map of the Sand Creek Drainage Fire in the Shoshone National Forest West of Lander. SNF Image

The fire burning in the Shoshone National Forest west of Lander has not grown as of Sunday, but the acreage involved will be updated after an Multi-Mission Aircraft photo flyover scheduled this afternoon will map the blaze.

SNF Map with fire boundary outlined in red.

Post navigation

Posted in: