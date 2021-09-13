Riverton boys golf wins 3A East Championship; Parker Paxton wins by 16 strokes

Riverton High School sophomore Parker Paxton won the 3A Conference Golf Championship Friday in Douglas, and the Riverton High School boys won the 3A East Conference Championship.

Riverton’s 2-day total of 626 was 51 strokes better than runnerup Worland (677).

Paxton won the individual crown by 16 strokes (70-67-137). Finishing second was Worland senior Karsten Simmons (79-74-153). Riverton’s 5-member varsity squad finished 1st (Paxton), 4th (Daxton Fischer 81-83-164), Tied-6th (Brett Jones 75-92-167 and Kyler Graham 87-80-167), and 9th (Brodie Dale 82-88-170).

As a result of their top-10 finishes, all 5 Wolverines received Absaroka All-Conference honors.

In the girls competition, Aspen Ablard finished in the top 10 and received Absaroka All-Conference honors.

At Rendezvous Meadows Golf Course in Pinedale, Lander Valley High School’s Maddie Korrell finished 4th, and Lander’s Morgan Hill finished 9th in the 3A West Conference Golf Tournament. The Lander girls finished 4th overall.

Lander Valley’s Riley Stoudt paced the Lander boys with an 8th-place finish at the 3A West Conference Tournament in Pinedale. Owen Sweeney finished 13th. The Lander boys finished 5th overall.

Korrell, Hill and Stoudt received 3A West All-Conference honors for their top-10 finishes.

The 3A State Golf Tournament begins Thursday in Lander.