Dec. 12, 1936 – Sept. 7, 2021

Mildred Shirley Goggles-Enos was born December 12, 1936 in Fort Washakie, WY to Benjamin Goggles Jr. and Frances Whiteplume-C’Hair.

Shirley attended St. Stephens School. She was a homemaker raising her children. She worked as a Nutrition Aide for Wind River Extension Program. She also worked at Fletcher Hinton Music Store in Denver, CO. Shirley and George were married for 65 years and made their home in Fort Washakie, Wy.

Shirley was survived by her son, Brian (Chris) Enos; daughters, Gina Enos, Vicki Enos; sister, Frances Merle Haas; adopted sister, Sara (Steve) Wiles; grandchildren, Anthony Mikee Enos(Stormie), Myron Arthur, Derek (Rosie) Arthur, Lennis (Graci) Arthur, Danelle Enos, Amber Swan, Amy Swan, Joe Swan, Jonelle Pisano, Destiny Andrews; great-grandchildren, Amari Enos, Mikee Enos, Michael Arthur, Aubreonna Arthur, Azariah Arthur, Myron Arthur Jr., Jacob Arthur, Samuel George Arthur, Avery Arthur, Asher Arthur, Lennis JM Arthur, Phoebe Arthur, August Arthur, Pius Arthur, Easton Shirley Arthur, Shyanne Geyer, Rhiannon Geyer, Aja Bell Geyer, Aiden Geyer, Arielle Swan; nieces, Rickina (Bill) Armor, Aleta Moss, Marva Moss, Aldene (Marty) Underwood, Avalene (Mylan Sr) Glenmore, Debbie Moss, Sandi (Pat) Iron Cloud, Krystal Spotted Elk, Mikki Spotted Elk, Eugenie(Steve) Hvizdak; nephews, Alonzo Moss Jr., Gail, Eugene and Ben Ridgley; and the families of Goggles, Whiteplumes and Enos.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years George Enos Sr.; son, George Enos Jr.; daughters, Cheryl Arthur, Marcel Dorcas Enos and Lisa Faye Enos; father, Ben Goggles Jr.; mother, Frances Whiteplume-C’Hair; sisters, Gladys (Alonzo Sr) Moss, Zona (Norman) Moss, Ardeline (Abraham) Spotted Elk, Lucille (Eugene) Ridgley, Marilyn Goggles, Rose Marie (Richard) Moss, Victoria Goggles, Elizabeth Goggles, Ursula Miranda Goggles, and Ina Weed; brother, James Goggles Sr.; and numerous other family.

