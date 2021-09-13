Cody and Sheridan captured Team Titles at massive Chiefs Nation Pre-State Cross Country races Saturday

Jackson’s Kate Brigham finished first in the 100-runner girls varsity cross-country race Saturday at Wyoming Indian High School’s Chiefs Nation Pre-State Cross Country Invitational, while Mason Wheeler of Jackson won the 136-member boys varsity race.

Cody captured both the Girls team title and Sheridan topped the boys results. Lander Valley’s Girls finished fifth in the girls team race while the Lander boys were 13th and the Riverton boys 14th in the overall standings. The Worland Cross Country Boys team finished in 10th., In all, more than 600 junior varsity and varsity runners competed in the Pre-State Invite Saturday at Ethete.

There were 28 schools and over 600 runners at this weekend’s big Pre-State Cross Country meet at Wyoming Indian High School. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

Girls varsity results:https://wy.milesplit.com/meets/439594-chief-nation-invitationals-2021/results/761388/raw#.YT4ieK9KhPY

Boys varsity results:https://wy.milesplit.com/meets/439594-chief-nation-invitationals-2021/results/761391/raw#.YT4isa9KhPY