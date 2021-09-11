Wranglers, Cougars, Rams win with big scores Friday

Fremont County’s smaller schools led the way Friday night with convincing wins. The Shoshoni Wranglers, ranked second in Class 1A 9-man, won on the road at Cowley 27 to 10 against the always strong Rocky Mountain Grizzlies.

At Pavillion, the Wind River Cougars rolled over the Greybull Buffs 56-6 and on the road in Johnson County, the Dubois Rams showed no mercy in an 86-to 6 win over hapless Kaycee on the Buckaroos home field

Elsewhere, the Evanston Red Devils scored one more touchdown that did the Riverton Wolverines to start the season 3-0 with a 19-13 win. In Lander, the Powell Panthers turned four interceptions into scores in a 35-23 win over the Tigers at Bill Bush Stadium.

Coming out on the short end of scores were the Wyoming Indian Chiefs, who lost to Wright and the St. Stephens Eagles who lost to Riverside.

The Worland Warriors put up a good fight against the Cody Broncs, but fell 35-21.

Thermopolis did not play this weekend as Hot Springs county High School battles a Covid-19 outbreak.

Scores from WyoToday.com and WyoPreps.com

Local scores in italics and bold face type

Friday, Sept. 10

Class 4A

Rock Springs 52, Kelly Walsh 0

Sheridan 31, Cheyenne Central 20

Thunder Basin, 45 Cheyenne South 6

Cheyenne East 27, Campbell County 21

Natrona County 45, Laramie 0

Class 3A

Powell 35, Lander Valley 13

Evanston 19, Riverton 13

Cody 35, Worland 21

Buffalo 20, Green River 19



Class 2A

Lyman 30, Cokeville 20

Tongue River, 12 Burns 8

Lovell 20, Mountain View 7

Wheatland 20, Big Horn 13

Torrington 34, Glenrock 0

Kemmerer 20, Pinedale 0

Class 1A-9 Man

Wind River 56, Greybull 6

Shoshoni 27, Rocky Mountain 10

Wright 53, Wyoming Indian 0

Saratoga 34, Moorcroft 6

Pine Bluffs 32, Lusk 8

Southeast 26 Lingle-Ft. Laramie 6



Class 1A-6 Man

Little Snake River 66, Encampment 24

Out-of-State Opponent

Douglas 51, Belle Fourche, SD 0

Sugar-Salem, ID 22, Star Valley 6

Moffat County, CO 4, Rawlins 7

Saturday, Sept. 11

Class 1A-9 Man

Riverside 64, St. Stephens 28

Class 1A-6 Man

Dubois 86, Midwest 8

Farson-Eden 20, Burlington 10

Meeteetse 51, Kaycee 6

