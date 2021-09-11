Breaking News

Sand Creek Fire now at 749 acres, active burning aided by dry windy conditions

Article Updated: September 11, 2021
The Sand Creek Fire at the West end of North Fork Canyon was generating a large plume of smoke. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

Lander, Wyo. September 11, 2021—Dry windy weather conditions contributed to active fire behavior Friday on The Sand Creek Fire.  Fire activity has increased to 749 acres as a result of imagery from a multi mission (MMA) aircraft flight over the fire.  The fire is located west of Lander in the Sand Creek drainage on the Washakie Ranger District of the Shoshone National Forest.

Additional resources have been ordered and the Wyoming Type 3 Incident Management Team 3 will assume command of the fire on Saturday evening.

