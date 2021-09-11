Sand Creek Fire now at 749 acres, active burning aided by dry windy conditions

Lander, Wyo. September 11, 2021—Dry windy weather conditions contributed to active fire behavior Friday on The Sand Creek Fire. Fire activity has increased to 749 acres as a result of imagery from a multi mission (MMA) aircraft flight over the fire. The fire is located west of Lander in the Sand Creek drainage on the Washakie Ranger District of the Shoshone National Forest.

Additional resources have been ordered and the Wyoming Type 3 Incident Management Team 3 will assume command of the fire on Saturday evening.