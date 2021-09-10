Sep 8, 1976 – Sep 8, 2021

Traditional graveside services for Yvonne Lynn Moss, 44, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Yellow Calf Cemetery in Ethete, Wyoming. A Wake will be held at 7:00 p.m., Friday, September 10, 2021 at 764 Rendezvous Road.

Yvonne was born on September 14, 1976, daughter of Lyman L. and Lucy L. (Arthur) Yellowhair in Lander, Wyoming. She earned her GED from Trinidad State College in Colorado. Mrs. Moss spent time living in Montana, South Dakota, Colorado and St. Stephens, Wyoming. She worked at the Wind River Casino in housekeeping and enjoyed peyote sitting and took pride as a Fancy Dancer.

Survivors include her son, Jared Simon Patrick Tyler; granddaughter, Kaeilisia M. Tyler; brothers, Levi F. Warren, James R. Jenkins, Jude John Jenkins, Jr. and Duane G. Shakespeare; sisters, Melain Jenkins, Delain SunRhodes, Tiffany Arthur, Marlena Bad Yellowhair; numerous brothers and sisters; families of Arthur, Jenkins, Sitting Eagle, Lincoln, Foote, Yellow Robes, Brown and Howell.

She was preceded in death by her sisters, Naomi M. Carrier and Aletea R. Moss; parents, grandparents, Bertha M Caldwell, Simon L. Arthur, Sr. and many family members.

