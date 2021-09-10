Very Warm for Friday; Critical Fire Weather Conditions exist

Warm to hot and becoming windy today. Critical fire weather likely for many areas, especially East of the Divide. Isolated to scattered afternoon thunderstorms possible in the west this afternoon.

High Temperatures expected in the mid-to-upper 70s for Dubois, the mid-to-upper 80s for the Wind River Basin communities of Lander, Jeffrey City and Riverton, and in the low-to-mid 90s for Shoshoni and the Bighorn Basin.

Red Flag warning are posted for Central and Southwest Wyoming, including portions of Fremont County.