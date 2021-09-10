Breaking News

Tribe to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for all employees

Article Updated: September 10, 2021
The Northern Arapaho Tribe is mandating all Tribal employees be vaccinated by Sept. 17th, one week from today. The action was taken after another surge of the COVID-19 virus was reported, with 170 new confirmed cases in the past week. Read the order from the NABC below:

