The work of Redistricting Legislative seats has begun; Bighorn Basin needs more voters

The first of what is sure to be many more work sessions on how to redistrict Fremont County, and thus the rest of the state for the state legislature was held last night at Central Wyoming College. Fremont County Clerk Julie Freese, the county’s election official, State Senator Cale Case and State Representative Andi Clifford hosted the event with Zoom participation by officials from the Legislative Service Office.

While it was a session to explain the redistricting purpose and procedures, no formal action was taken, but a consensus of the two dozen or so attendees was to keep Fremont County as whole as possible with its current four representative and two senators. Shoshoni Mayor Joel Highsmith commented he’d like to see his community and Lysite be returned to be represented by the county delegation. Presently those communities are included in a Big Horn Basin district.

Case said Fremont County is the first county to begin the process, because, of the unique situation of having six municipalities, the Wind River Reservation’s majority minority district and eight school districts spread over a large land area. He said the 2020 census report issued on August 15 is what must guide the redistricting effort, according to the state’s constitution.

With that as a ground rule, the Bighorn Basin has lost population and they need to pick up about 1,300 additional voters to to fit the requirement of having 9,614 voters for a house district and 19,228 voters for a senate district. Shoshoni and Lysite now provide 685 voters to the Bighorn basin, but deciding where the extra voters come from will be what he called a “Whack-a-Mole” situation. When one change is made to one district, it necessitates a change in others, and so on.

Case said the Corporations Committee earlier agreed to keep the state legislature at 60 house members and 30 senate members, but other configurations have been proposed.