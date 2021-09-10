Riverton’s Paxton grabs lead in Absaroka Conference Golf Tourney in Douglas

Five members of the Riverton High School boys golf team played themselves into the Top 10 Thursday during the first day of the 2021 Absaroka Conference Golf Tournament at the Douglas Community Club and Golf Course.

RHS sophomore Parker Paxton led the way for the Wolverines, building a 5-stroke lead in the 2-day East Conference qualifying event for next week’s Class 3A state championship tournament in Lander.

The Wolverines were impressive in Day 1, shooting a team score of 308, 31 strokes better than the 3A conference tournament host Douglas (339). Other teams at the event include Worland (348), Buffalo (351), Torrington (379), Wheatland (387) and Rawlins (449).

Individually, RHS senior Brett Jones shot a Day 1 round of 75, good for second place entering Friday’s final round in Douglas. The remainder of the Top 10 individual finishers include Trevor Stowe of Buffalo (78), Karsten Simmons of Worland (79), Daxton Fischer of Riverton (81), Levi Curtis of Douglas and Brodie Dale of Riverton (82), Christian Johnson of Douglas (83), Bradyn Strouf of Buffalo, and Kyler Graham of Riverton and Jackson Dunham of Worland (87).

In individual girls play, Aspen Ablard of Riverton is sitting in 8th place after shooting a first-day round of 110. Bryley Waring of Wheatland leads a trio of Wheatland players with first-day rounds of 88, 90 and 98, respectively. Wheatland has a 42-stroke lead entering Day 2 of the girls conference tournament qualifier.

The 2-day 3A West Conference Tournament gets under way Friday at the Rendezvous Meadows Golf Course in Pinedale. Lander is joined in the event by Cody, Green River, Lovell, Lyman, Pinedale, Powell and Star Valley.