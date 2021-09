The long closure of Hill Street, one of the main corridors from West Main to Riverview, has finally reopened. The road has been closed since May 3. During the work, the contractor discovered a previously unknown utility line that crossed the street and an existing line was found to have major leaks and needed to be replaced.

The addition work added extra expense and time to the length of the project. The street was striped and crosswalk markings added and the closure barriers were taken down.