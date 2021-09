Oct 7, 1928 – Sep 7, 2021

George H. Bartlett, 92, of Riverton passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Sagewest Hospital in Riverton. Graveside military honors will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Mountain View Cemetery where he will be laid to rest with his wife Maggie P. Bartlett.

According to his wishes no formal obituary will be written.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Davis Funeral Home of Riverton.