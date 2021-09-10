Breaking News

Friday, Saturday H.S. Football Schedules

Article Updated: September 10, 2021
Riverton's Wolverine stadium illuminated at night. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

Fremont and Washakie County high school football teams are in action tonight and tomorrow. Here’s the schedule (courtesy of Wyotoday.com staff, Wyopreps.com and Wyoming-Football.com.

Local games in bold and italics

Friday, Sept. 10
Class 4A
Campbell County at Cheyenne East, 7 p.m.           
Kelly Walsh at Rock Springs, 6 p.m.                       
Natrona at Laramie, 6 p.m.
Sheridan at Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m.
Thunder Basin at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.

Class 3A
Cody at Worland, 7 p.m.
 Green River at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Powell at Lander Valley, 6 p.m. (KFCW, 93.1, livestream at Wyotoday FB and YouTube)
Riverton at Evanston, 7 p.m. (KTAK, 93.9, livestream at Wyotoday FB and YouTube)

Class 2A
Big Horn at Wheatland, 6 p.m.
Burns at Tongue River, 2 p.m.
Cokeville at Lyman, 11 a.m.
Kemmerer at Pinedale, 7 p.m.
Lovell at Mountain View, 4 p.m.
Torrington at Glenrock, 7 p.m.
Thermopolis at Big Piney, postponed to Oct. 19

Class 1A nine-man
Greybull at Wind River, 7 p.m.
 Lusk at Pine Bluffs, 7 p.m.
Saratoga at Moorcroft, 2 p.m.
Shoshoni at Rocky Mountain, 6 p.m.
 Southeast at Lingle, 7 p.m.
Wright at Wyoming Indian, 6 p.m.

Class 1A six-man
Encampment at Snake River, 4 p.m.
Midwest at Dubois, 2 p.m.

Interstate
Belle Fourche, S.D., at Douglas, 6 p.m.
Jackson at Pocatello, Idaho, 7 p.m.
Rawlins at Moffat County, Colo., 7 p.m.
Sugar-Salem, Idaho, at Star Valley, 7 p.m.


Saturday, Sept. 11
Class 1A nine-man
Riverside at St. Stephens, 1 p.m.

Class 1A six-man
Burlington at Farson, 1 p.m.
Meeteetse at Kaycee, 2 p.m.

Interclass
Cheyenne Central JV at Guernsey-Sunrise, 2 p.m.
Hanna at Cheyenne East sophs, noon

Cross Country – Saturday

Wyoming Indian Cross Country hosts the Chiefs Nation Pre-State Cross Country Invitational 11 a.m. in Ethete (Girls and Boys Varsity races livestreamed with video/commentary at WyoToday on Facebook and YouTube.

