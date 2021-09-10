Friday, Saturday H.S. Football Schedules

Fremont and Washakie County high school football teams are in action tonight and tomorrow. Here’s the schedule (courtesy of Wyotoday.com staff, Wyopreps.com and Wyoming-Football.com.
Local games in bold and italics
Friday, Sept. 10
Class 4A
Campbell County at Cheyenne East, 7 p.m.
Kelly Walsh at Rock Springs, 6 p.m.
Natrona at Laramie, 6 p.m.
Sheridan at Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m.
Thunder Basin at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Cody at Worland, 7 p.m.
Green River at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Powell at Lander Valley, 6 p.m. (KFCW, 93.1, livestream at Wyotoday FB and YouTube)
Riverton at Evanston, 7 p.m. (KTAK, 93.9, livestream at Wyotoday FB and YouTube)
Class 2A
Big Horn at Wheatland, 6 p.m.
Burns at Tongue River, 2 p.m.
Cokeville at Lyman, 11 a.m.
Kemmerer at Pinedale, 7 p.m.
Lovell at Mountain View, 4 p.m.
Torrington at Glenrock, 7 p.m.
Thermopolis at Big Piney, postponed to Oct. 19
Class 1A nine-man
Greybull at Wind River, 7 p.m.
Lusk at Pine Bluffs, 7 p.m.
Saratoga at Moorcroft, 2 p.m.
Shoshoni at Rocky Mountain, 6 p.m.
Southeast at Lingle, 7 p.m.
Wright at Wyoming Indian, 6 p.m.
Class 1A six-man
Encampment at Snake River, 4 p.m.
Midwest at Dubois, 2 p.m.
Interstate
Belle Fourche, S.D., at Douglas, 6 p.m.
Jackson at Pocatello, Idaho, 7 p.m.
Rawlins at Moffat County, Colo., 7 p.m.
Sugar-Salem, Idaho, at Star Valley, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Class 1A nine-man
Riverside at St. Stephens, 1 p.m.
Class 1A six-man
Burlington at Farson, 1 p.m.
Meeteetse at Kaycee, 2 p.m.
Interclass
Cheyenne Central JV at Guernsey-Sunrise, 2 p.m.
Hanna at Cheyenne East sophs, noon
Cross Country – Saturday
Wyoming Indian Cross Country hosts the Chiefs Nation Pre-State Cross Country Invitational 11 a.m. in Ethete (Girls and Boys Varsity races livestreamed with video/commentary at WyoToday on Facebook and YouTube.