Friday, Saturday H.S. Football Schedules

Fremont and Washakie County high school football teams are in action tonight and tomorrow. Here’s the schedule (courtesy of Wyotoday.com staff, Wyopreps.com and Wyoming-Football.com.

Local games in bold and italics

Friday, Sept. 10

Class 4A

Campbell County at Cheyenne East, 7 p.m.

Kelly Walsh at Rock Springs, 6 p.m.

Natrona at Laramie, 6 p.m.

Sheridan at Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m.

Thunder Basin at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Cody at Worland, 7 p.m.

Green River at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Powell at Lander Valley, 6 p.m. (KFCW, 93.1, livestream at Wyotoday FB and YouTube)

Riverton at Evanston, 7 p.m. (KTAK, 93.9, livestream at Wyotoday FB and YouTube)

Class 2A

Big Horn at Wheatland, 6 p.m.

Burns at Tongue River, 2 p.m.

Cokeville at Lyman, 11 a.m.

Kemmerer at Pinedale, 7 p.m.

Lovell at Mountain View, 4 p.m.

Torrington at Glenrock, 7 p.m.

Thermopolis at Big Piney, postponed to Oct. 19

Class 1A nine-man

Greybull at Wind River, 7 p.m.

Lusk at Pine Bluffs, 7 p.m.

Saratoga at Moorcroft, 2 p.m.

Shoshoni at Rocky Mountain, 6 p.m.

Southeast at Lingle, 7 p.m.

Wright at Wyoming Indian, 6 p.m.

Class 1A six-man

Encampment at Snake River, 4 p.m.

Midwest at Dubois, 2 p.m.

Interstate

Belle Fourche, S.D., at Douglas, 6 p.m.

Jackson at Pocatello, Idaho, 7 p.m.

Rawlins at Moffat County, Colo., 7 p.m.

Sugar-Salem, Idaho, at Star Valley, 7 p.m.



Saturday, Sept. 11

Class 1A nine-man

Riverside at St. Stephens, 1 p.m.

Class 1A six-man

Burlington at Farson, 1 p.m.

Meeteetse at Kaycee, 2 p.m.

Interclass

Cheyenne Central JV at Guernsey-Sunrise, 2 p.m.

Hanna at Cheyenne East sophs, noon

Cross Country – Saturday

Wyoming Indian Cross Country hosts the Chiefs Nation Pre-State Cross Country Invitational 11 a.m. in Ethete (Girls and Boys Varsity races livestreamed with video/commentary at WyoToday on Facebook and YouTube.