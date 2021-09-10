Fire burning in the forest West of Lander

The Sand Creek Fire is located west of Lander on the Washakie Ranger District of the Shoshone National Forest; the fire was first reported Thursday afternoon east of the Dickinson Park Guard Station in the Sand Creek drainage. The fire is estimated to be 100 acres in size.

Due to the location of the fire, aerial resources were the first to respond with a Type 1 (large) helicopter, Type 3 (small) helicopter, and air attack platform being first on scene. Additional resources, to include ground resources, have been ordered to assist in the response to the Sand Creek Fire.