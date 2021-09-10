Cross Country Pre-State meet at Ethete expecting 600 runners; Watch the livestream on WyoToday

More than 600 runners are expected Saturday for the Chiefs Nation Pre-State Cross Country Invitational on Wyoming Indian High School’s new cross country course (and site of October’s all-class state cross country meet) in Ethete.

Teams are expected from Big Horn, Buffalo, Campbell County, Cody, Douglas, Evanston, Glenrock, Green River, Jackson, Kelly Walsh, Lander, Laramie, Lyman, Mountain View, Natrona County, Rawlins, Riverton, Rock Springs, Sheridan, Star Valley, Thunder Basin, Wind River, Worland and Wyoming Indian. There may be more…

We’ll have the livestream at WyoToday Media on Facebook and YouTube. It’s brought to you by Buckle Up For Life Wyoming.

To watch, go to WyoToday on Facebook or YouTube at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Catch the action, the call and interviews with Ernie Over and Cody Beers; we’ll cover as much of the action as possible.

The junior varsity girls run at 11 a.m., followed by the junior varsity boys at 11:45 a.m., and varsity girls (12:30 p.m.) and boys (1 p.m.) to follow at Wyoming Indian High School in Ethete.