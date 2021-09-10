Cheney to potential opponents: “Bring It”

In response to the former President’s endorsement of Harriet Hageman to run against U.S. Representative Liz Cheney in next year’s Republican primary election, Cheney responded in a Tweet: Bring it”

The Wyoming Congresswoman also issued the following statement:

“I am honored to represent the people of Wyoming and proud of my strong conservative record. I look forward to an extended public debate about the importance of the rule of law and the solemn duty of elected officials to uphold their oath to the Constitution. It is tragic that some in this race have sacrificed those principles, and their duty to the people of Wyoming, out of fear and in favor of loyalty to a former president who deliberately misled the American people about the 2020 election, provoked an attack on the U.S. Capitol, and failed to perform his duties as president as the violence ensued.” -Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY)

