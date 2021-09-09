WRTA sending buses to Jackson tomorrow for U.S.Marine’s funeral; Route changes for Friday

Please join the WRTA in honoring fallen United States Marine Riley McCollum on Friday, September 10th in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

The WRTA is dispatching one bus to each of the following locations:

Dubois – departing at 1:30 at the Country/Jackalope Store at 1:30 p.m.

Lander – departing at noon at Lander City Hall (240 Lincoln Street) at Noon

Riverton – departing at Riverton City Hall (816 North Federal Boulevard) at Noon

Ft. Washakie – Wind River Reservation Veteran’s Memorial at Noon

Jackson is asking for people to be lined up at 3:45 p.m. A map provided by the Town of Jackson is attached.

Additional notes:

The transportation is free and available first come, first serve.

Riders are encouraged to bring jackets, lawn chairs, snacks and drinks.

The buses will return after the public pays its respects to our fallen Wyoming hero.

Buses will drop riders off prior to the event and pick them up at the same spot afterward.

For more information contact WRTA at 856-7118.

Only two routes will be operating on Friday:

In order to honor fallen United States Marine Riley McCollum on Friday, September 10th, the WRTA will only be providing the following routes:

Morning:

6:10 AM —- Ethete Store

by request —– Shoshone Rose Casino

6:30 AM —— Palace Pharmacy

6:35AM —— NOLS HQ (3rd & Lincoln)

by request —– Sage West Hospital

6:45 AM ——Bomgaars

7:00 AM —- KAI EXPRESSO in Hudson

by request —– Wind River Casino

7:20 AM —- Pit Stop

7:25 AM —–City Hall

7:35AM —- CWC-1 H&S Center on Circle Drive

7:45 AM —- JOB CORP at Guard Shack

Evening:

RIVERTON AIRPORT by By request

5:00 PM ——-RIVERTON AIRPORT

5:05 PM——-JOB CORP Guard Shack

5:15 PM——-CWC H&S Ctr on Circle Drive

by request——- Library

by request ——- Rendezvous School

5:20 PM——-CITY HALL of Riverton

5:25 PM——-COUNTY BLDGS by Fairgrounds

**************Wind River Casino**(by request)

5:45 PM——-POST OFFICE in Hudson

6:00 PM——-BOMGAARS CALL IN AND VERIFY TIME!!!!!

************** Sage West Hospital Lander** (by request)

6:05 PM——NOLS HQ at 3rd & Lincoln

6:10 PM——Palace Pharmacy

***************Shoshone Rose Casino ** (by request)

6:25 PM——ROCK HALL in Ft Washakie

6:35 PM——ETHETE STORE

***************Shoshone Rose Casino ** (by request)

6:45 PM——Kinnear – Fire Hall

6:55 PM——-CWC H&S Ctr on Circle Drive