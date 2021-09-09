November 20, 1965 – September 6, 2021

Tina Marie Harrington, age 55 of Lander, Wyoming, passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021 in Aurora, Colorado.

Tina was born on November 20, 1965 to Henry (Pink) Griffin and Elsie Maude (Hinkle) Griffin in Lander, Wyoming.

Tina loved being involved with her family and their activities, whether it was a horse show or just riding colts, she was there cheering them on. Tina had a strong love for gardening and canning the food that she grew. She was an avid fisherman and could sit for hours waiting for the ‘big one’ to bite.

In 1986 she married Donald E. Harrington of Sheridan, Wyoming and together they raised their two sons, Joel and Ryan.

Tina was preceded in death by her parents; her brother Lyle Bybee, sisters Nancy Griffin and Orlene Bond.

Tina is survived by her husband of 35 years Donald E. Harrington; sons Joel Harrington of Lander, Wyoming and Ryan (Jessie) of Buffalo, Wyoming.

Memorial Services will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021, 10:30 A.M. at First United Methodist Church, 262 N. 3rd Street, Lander, Wyoming.

Should friends desire, memorials might be made to First United Methodist Church for the Good Samaritan Friday Night Meals (a program that Tina loved and supported.)

