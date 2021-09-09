Legislative Redistricting Informational meeting set this evening at CWC

The following Agenda is for the Legislative Redistricting Informational meeting being held this evening, September 9, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Central Wyoming College Intertribal Education and Community Center , Room #125.



This proposed agenda sets forth the order to consider each topic. The agenda is subject to revision and all times listed are tentative and may be subject to change. If a topic is concluded early, the next topic will be addressed. Breaks will be taken as necessary.

Thursday, September 9th 2021

5:00 PM Welcome and Introductions 5:00 PM Why We Redistrict Senator Case, Senate District 25

Julie Freese, Fremont County Clerk

Role of The Legislature Senator Case, Senate District 25 Representative Clifford, House District 33

Role of the County Clerks Julie Freese, Fremont County Clerk

Preliminary Questions

Principles Adopted by the Legislative Committee Senator Case, Senate District 25 Representative Clifford , House District 33

Majority/Minority District Considerations Julie Freese, Fremont County Clerk Representative Clifford, House District 33 Senator Case, Senate District 25

A Look at the Numbers Michael Swank, LSO



*NOTE: In accordance with Management Council policy, opportunity for public comment will also be provided upon the conclusion of each topic.