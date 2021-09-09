Legislative Redistricting Informational meeting set this evening at CWC

The following Agenda is for the Legislative Redistricting Informational meeting being held this evening, September 9, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Central Wyoming College Intertribal Education and Community Center , Room #125.
This proposed agenda sets forth the order to consider each topic. The agenda is subject to revision and all times listed are tentative and may be subject to change. If a topic is concluded early, the next topic will be addressed. Breaks will be taken as necessary.
Thursday, September 9th 2021
- 5:00 PM Welcome and Introductions
- 5:00 PM Why We Redistrict
- Senator Case, Senate District 25
- Julie Freese, Fremont County Clerk
- Role of The Legislature
- Senator Case, Senate District 25
- Representative Clifford, House District 33
- Role of the County Clerks
- Julie Freese, Fremont County Clerk
- Preliminary Questions
- Principles Adopted by the Legislative Committee
- Senator Case, Senate District 25
- Representative Clifford , House District 33
- Majority/Minority District Considerations
- Julie Freese, Fremont County Clerk
- Representative Clifford, House District 33
- Senator Case, Senate District 25
- A Look at the Numbers
- Michael Swank, LSO
*NOTE: In accordance with Management Council policy, opportunity for public comment will also be provided upon the conclusion of each topic.