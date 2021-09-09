August 24, 1988 – September 1, 2021

Jenice Marie Timbana passed away September 1, 2021 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was born on August 24, 1988 in Lander, Wyoming to Catherine L.. Timbana And Robert R. Hereford Jr.. She was an enrolled Eastern Shoshone Tribal member on the Wind River Indian Reservation. Growing up she attended Fort Washakie Elementary, Starrett Junior High, and graduated from Lander Valley High School. She enjoyed working as an intake specialist at the 477 Program and her last occupation was with the Shoshone Rose Casino as a House Keeper / Laundry Attendant.

She also enjoyed working indoors and outdoors, writing poems, drawing, doing traditional crafts, singing, dancing and being creative/designing her own clothes. She loved spending time with her children, family and friends.

Jenice is survived her girls, Lariah, Sophia, Dasialaiah Timbana; sisters, Jordan Timbana, Sierra Ferris, Rancey, Pheniox, Sedona Hereford; niece, Jaydas Bear Comes Out; father, Robert Hereford; aunties and uncles, Sherry Ferris, Anita Lajuenesse, Toni, Mel, Everette Timbana, William, R.V. Sr., Rayneese Hereford; , grandma, Anita Harris; special friend, Lloyd White.

She was preceded in death by mother, Catherine L. Timbana; grandparents, Judith Chunjay, Elias Timbana, Sharon Hereford, Robert Hereford Sr; uncle, Tim Timbanc; brothers, Ethan Hereford, Darien Ferris.

