Game and Fish Commission continues support of construction projects

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission met for a one-day meeting in Douglas this week. Although brief, the Commission heard many important updates on department projects and field operations.



The Commission received a donation of $20,000 from the Goshen County Rooster Boosters and the Goshen County 2-Shot to support the wildlife crossing project between Kaycee and Buffalo on I-25. The 18-mile stretch of interstate has one of the highest collision rates with wildlife in the state, and was identified as a top-priority project by the Commission to enable safe deer movements across the interstate, increase habitat connectivity and maintain populations, and improve traveler safety.



“We challenged organizations to step up the plate to fund wildlife crossing projects, and it’s remarkable to see the commitment, engagement and support statewide for this important work for big game,” said Pete Dube, Commission president. “Thank you to the Goshen County Rooster Boosters and the Goshen County 2-Shot for your generous donation.”



The Commission heard an update on the ongoing work to build housing for Game and Fish employees working in Jackson. The project on the commission’s South Park property is progressing. The department confirmed that the first test well is producing a good quantity of water. Currently, the well is undergoing rigorous water quality testing. Once this well is finished, work will start on the second well. The department continues to work closely with Teton County and other stakeholders in the area. A full construction plan, budget and schedule will be presented at the November Commission meeting.



In Cody, construction is progressing on the new regional office building. Recently, crews have begun to set steel columns for exterior walls of the main office, and construction on a cold storage building is underway. The Commission voted to approve a second change order for $420,726.55 to ensure the project progresses as planned.



The Commission listened to comments from the public on the proposed Via Ferrata, a climbing route at Sinks Canyon State Park. Most of the land within Sinks Canyon State Park is owned by the Commission and is home to a variety of wildlife, including peregrine falcons that nest there. The department has been engaged in the public comment and planning process, facilitated by Wyoming State Parks and Cultural resources. The Commission and the department remain committed to engaging in discussions, and will take up this topic again at the November meeting.



Game and Fish awarded the Team of the Year award to the Access Yes technical support team and the chronic wasting disease team. Recognized members of the Access Yes team include Robin Arhndt, Tom Graham, Denise Jensen, Laura Survis and Cathy Weese. CWD Team of the Year members recognized include Brad Hovinga, Greg Anderson, Corey Class, Justin Binfet, Bart Kroger, Janet Milek, Justin Dodd, Hank Edwards, Chris Baird, Dr. Mary Wood, Lee Knox, Dr. Samantha Allen, Scott Edberg and Jordan Kraft.



The department also recognized Alan Osterland, chief of fisheries in Cheyenne, for 35-years of service.



The Commission’s next meeting is Nov. 16-17 in Riverton.