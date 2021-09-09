Fourty-Four new Covid infections reported since Tuesday

Fremont County’s number of active Covid-19 infections rose by 38 yesterday to a total 275 cases, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. The number of active cases also rose in Hot Springs and Washakie counties by three in each county to 77 and 31 respectively. Hospitalizations now total eight in Lander and three in Riverton for a net gain from Wednesday of one additional Covid-19 patient. There are five persons hospitalized in Thermopolis with the virus and two in Worland.

Probable cases, reported by the state health department, total and even 1,000 in Fremont County, 200 in Hot Springs County and 263 in Washakie County.

Delta variant cases number 72 in Fremont, 19 in Hot Springs and 3 in Washakie County.