Colorado man killed in end-over-end rollover near Lander

A Porsche was traveling about three miles north on WY 131 south of Lander Saturday around 8:30 p.m when the driver failed to negotiate a right-hand curve in the roadway and it entered into a driver’s side leading slide. The Porsche vaulted over the steep borrow ditch and rolled in an end-over-end fashion until impacting a tree with the driver’s side door. The Porsche came to rest on its roof. Killed was 29-year-old Edward Marovich of Colorado. A passenger was injured.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol, in a report posted on its website, said speed was a contributing factor in the crash. Seat belts were in use.

The state’s highway fatality toll as of Thursday morning is 81, compared with 88 deaths on state roadways at this time one year ago.