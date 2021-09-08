Short Council Meeting approved Appointment Ordinance; MOU; Vehicle purchase

The Riverton City Council took less than 30 minutes to go through its agenda last night as there were only three action items.

Approved were:

• Ordinance 21-015 on third and final reading: Council Concurrence of Senior Staff Appointment Practices.

• A MOU with the Riverton Garden Club to relocate the Blue Star Memorial from the former VFW Hall across from Smiths on West Main to Reach Park at North Federal and Sunset.

• Purchase of a City Administration travel vehicle through the state’s cooperative purchasing program. Purchased from Fremont Chevrolet, Buick GMS was a 2022 Chevrolet Traverse for $28.138. The purchase was budgeted at $29,000.

It was a long city council executive session that preceded the 7 p.m. meeting that concerned personnel. Mayor Richard Gard said the session that began at 2 p.m. was to interview candidates for the vacant Community Development Director’s position. Sandwiches were brought in as there was not a dinner break before the 6:45 p.m. Finance Committee meeting. After the regular 7 p.m. agenda was completed, the council adjourned back into an executive session for the purpose of discussing a real estate transaction. No action was taken after the council reconvened.