Sep 13, 1937 – Aug 29, 2021

Shirley A. Koster, 83, passed away at home in the early hours of Sunday morning, August 29th, 2021, into the waiting arms of her Lord and Savior. Although she will be greatly missed, she is now free from the pain of failing health and kidney failure.

Shirley was born September 13, 1937, to Edward and Mary (Frazier) Watters. She was born in Oklahoma and her family moved to California and the Gulf of Mexico working shipyard and war-time jobs. Her father shipped out to Pearl Harbor to repair ships and when he returned the family relocated to Wyoming where times were tough and jobs scarce. In high school she played basketball and was a cheerleader for 3 years

In 1955 Shirley met the love of her life, best friend, and dedicated caretaker until her last breath, Carrol J. Koster. While life wasn’t always easy, their love story was one of fairy tales. After high school graduation in Pavilion, WY the couple married and Carrol was called into military service in 1958 where they spent the next several years stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas. After leaving military service, the couple moved back to Wyoming and Carrol worked as a lineman while Shirley worked as a bookkeeper. She was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority for 5 years and president of this ladies’ community sorority for 2 years. Later she was promoted to the position of head bookkeeper for Park County School District 6. They were blessed with the birth of Troy in 1969 and LaNell in 1970 through the gift of adoption. Her children were her pride and joy and she loved high school football games and ski team races. She drove school bus to Wapiti School and athletic school trips; this was her favorite job until her early retirement when they moved to Riverton to care for elderly parents.

In her retirement, she traveled to the four-corner states as Carrol took a 2nd career as construction project manager on rocky mountain regional power sub-station builds. She was also very involved in her 5 granddaughters’ childhoods, always supporting them or lending a caring listening ear over the phone. She attended as many activities as she could in Wyoming and Oregon, cheering them on in soccer, basketball, dance, ski team, and showing cattle. She was the grandma that made personalized sweatshirts and rang the cowbells at ski races.

Shirley is survived by husband of 64 years, Carrol “C.J.”, son Troy (Ashli) Koster of Cody, 3 granddaughters, Madison (Cory) Pendley, Meagan (Ryan) Cheney and Hunter Koster all of Cody, Wy. She is also survived by daughter, LaNell(Aaron) Curry, granddaughters Jennifer Curry, Brittany (Ramon) Curry-Gonzalez all of Laramie, Wy. Her legacy also includes 2 great granddaughters, 3 great grandsons, and one great grandbaby on the way.

She is preceded in death by her parents, sister, Lorena, brother Edward and niece Jody.

The family wishes to express deep gratitude to Brittany Curry-Gonzalez, granddaughter, who cared for both Carrol and Shirley the last two weeks of her life as Carrol battled Covid. The family is also deeply grateful to Fremont County’s Frontier Home Health & Hospice for their care and love these last weeks. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Frontier Home Health & Hospice in Shirley’s name or Fremont County Dept. of Family Services.

Family graveside memorial services will be held on her birthday September 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., in Riverton, WY at the Mountain View Cemetery, 3540 W. Main Street.

