Jenice Marie Timbana, age 33, passed away in Salt Lake City, Utah on September 1, 2021.

Traditional Wake Services will be held on Thursday, September 9, 2021 beginning at 5:00 PM at 109 St. Clair Spur, Fort Washakie, Wyoming, with an all night visitation to follow.

Funeral Services will begin at 10:00 AM at 109 St. Clair Spur, Fort Washakie, Wyoming.

Interment will follow in Sacajawea Cemetery, Fort Washakie, Wyoming.

COVID-19 restrictions are recommended and the family asks that you wear masks and social distance.

Hudson’s Funeral Home and On-Site Crematory, 680 Mount Hope Drive, Lander