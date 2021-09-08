Breaking News

Jenice Marie Timbana

Article Updated: September 8, 2021
Jenice Marie Timbana, age 33, passed away in Salt Lake City, Utah on September 1, 2021.

Traditional Wake Services will be held on Thursday, September 9, 2021 beginning at 5:00 PM at 109 St. Clair Spur, Fort Washakie, Wyoming, with an all night visitation to follow.

Funeral Services will begin at 10:00 AM at 109 St. Clair Spur, Fort Washakie, Wyoming.

Interment will follow in Sacajawea Cemetery, Fort Washakie, Wyoming.

COVID-19  restrictions are recommended and the family asks that you wear masks and social distance.

Hudson’s Funeral Home and On-Site Crematory, 680 Mount Hope Drive, Lander

