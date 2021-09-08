Feb 4, 1965 – Sep 2, 2021

Funeral services for James “Sonny” Goggles will be held 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at the Fremont Center at the Fremont County Fairgrounds. Military graveside services will follow at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Ethete, WY. A wake will be held at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at the Fremont Center.

James “Sonny” Goggles, Jr. passed away on Thursday, September 2nd, 2021 at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Billings, Mt.

Mr. Goggles was born on February 4, 1965 in Lander, WY to James Goggles, Sr. and Kathleen Iris (Red Hail) Osborne. Sonny was raised in Wyoming but attended high school in Oklahoma at Sequoyah High School. He then attended college at Bacone College in Muskogee, where he played football.

Sonny enlisted in the United States Navy and served for 8 years. He was a Desert Storm Veteran who served on the USS Independence. During his time in the Navy he was able to travel all over the world.

Upon returning home, he worked as a Ranch Hand for Scott Ratliff and a laborer. Sonny loved to spend time with his nieces, nephews and grandchildren. He also loved to watch football. He had a special gift of humor and quick wit which will be missed. Sonny showed us what true resilience was as he overcame so much in his life and still had a smile.

Sonny is preceded in death by his parents; maternal grandparents Rachel Isburg and Harvey Fleury, paternal grandparents White O Goggles and Angela Monroe; and his brother Michael Goggles.

Sonny is survived by his brothers George Goggles, Daniel Brown and Glenn Osborne, Jr.; his sisters Rose M. Goggles, Angeline Vargas, Mary Kills On Top and Roni Osborne; numerous nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com